Stornoway Port Readies for Record 2025 Cruise Season

Stornoway Port is anticipating a record-breaking 2025 cruise season, with over 60,000 passengers expected to arrive between April and October.

According to a press release, the increase in cruise traffic is projected to generate approximately £7.5 million for the local economy, benefiting businesses across the Outer Hebrides.

The season will see 88 cruise calls, including the maiden visit from P&O’s Britannia in June, one of the largest ships scheduled to call. The Britannia will berth at Stornoway’s £59 million Deep Water Terminal.

Alex MacLeod, chief executive of Stornoway Port Authority, said: “The completion of the Deep Water Terminal continues to be a game-changer for Stornoway, enabling us to host larger vessels and further enhance our reputation as a must-visit cruise destination. We believe that Stornoway and the entire Outer Hebrides are already reaping the rewards of this investment.

Cunard’s newest ship, the Queen Anne, will also visit Stornoway as part of its inaugural season.

Several other ships will also make their maiden call to Stornoway, including the Oceania Vista on May 27, the Exploris 1 on May 29, the Costa Favolosa on June 24 and the Viking Sky on July 21.

“The record number of ships scheduled for 2025 underscores the growing popularity of the Outer Hebrides among cruise operators and their guests. We look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world and showcasing the unique hospitality and culture of the islands,” added MacLeod.