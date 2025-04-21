StarCruises Unveils Short Cruises from Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City

StarCruises is launching a new series of shorter three- and four-night itineraries aboard the Star Voyager, sailing from Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City.

“As travel preferences evolve, more and more people are seeking shorter, yet fulfilling cruise experiences. Our new itineraries strike the perfect balance of flexibility and excitement, offering something for everyone—whether you’re taking the family for vacation during the school holidays, a first-time cruiser or a seasoned traveller,” said Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises. “These new sailings cater not only to established cruise hubs like Singapore but also to emerging markets such as Ho Chi Minh City.”

Departures from Singapore:

Three-Night Singapore to Phuket Cruise: Starting May 15, 2025, the Star Voyager will offer three three-night cruises to Phuket, Thailand. Guests will have extended time in Phuket, providing ample time to explore the island’s beaches, culture and nightlife. Additional departures are scheduled for May 18 and 24, 2025.

Three-Night Singapore to Penang and Melaka Cruise: Departing May 21, 2025, this cruise will take guests to Penang and Melaka, two of Malaysia’s most popular destinations. In Penang, visitors can explore the UNESCO-listed George Town and enjoy its vibrant culture and street food. Melaka offers historical landmarks such as A Famosa and Jonker Street.

Four-Night Singapore to Ho Chi Minh City Cruise: From June 11, 2025, the Star Voyager will offer three four-night cruises to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Guests can explore the city’s landmarks, including the Saigon Notre-Dame Cathedral, the War Remnants Museum, and the Reunification Palace. The itinerary also includes shopping opportunities at Ben Thanh Market and Nguyen Hue Street. Departure dates are June 11, 15 and 19, 2025.

From Ho Chi Minh City, the ship will offer short cruises to Singapore starting in June. Three four-night getaways to Singapore will depart on June 13, 17 and 21, 2025.