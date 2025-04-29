South Korea: Cruise Hub Ambitions

South Korea is currently working to diversify its role in the cruise industry with modern port infrastructure, the country’s Deputy Director at the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, Jae Min Park, told Cruise Industry News.

Like other destinations in Asia, South Korea experienced strong results in terms of cruising arrivals in 2024.

“The number of ships and tourists visiting us increased by 30 percent year over year,” he said in an exclusive interview.

The country is now working to develop “sophisticated and attractive tourist products” that will appeal to even more potential visitors, he continued.

“Last year was about improving our infrastructure; this year is about how to improve the convenience for the cruise tourist, especially focusing on improving the operational efficiency of cruise terminals,” Min Park noted.

The government is investing a significant amount of money in streamlining waiting times for passengers by improving customs clearance processes, he added.

The investment includes the installation of 38 automated checkpoints at the Jeju Cruise Terminal, as well as facilitating the onboard clearance process.

South Korea is also promoting Incheon as a homeport for fly-cruise operations.

Last year, the port hosted five fly-cruise departures, while ten are already planned for 2025, he explained.

Vessels sailing from the port this year include Celebrity Cruises’ Millennium, as well as Norwegian Cruise Line’s Spirit.

Another priority for the country is to diversify the types of cruise products that arrive in its ports, he continued.

“Our challenge is how to attract not only large-scale cruise lines but also small-scale cruise lines. We are identifying new potential calls from the existing trade ports,” Min Park said.

The country is also focused on developing more infrastructure to attract more tourists, he added, pointing to the renovation of the Yeongdo International Cruise Terminal in Busan.

South Korea stands out among other destinations in Asia due to its unique blend of tradition and modernity, he continued.

“We have such an original culture in terms of style and particularities. By utilizing this unique culture, we would like to develop more ports of call that cater to the diverse tastes of the guests,” Min Park said.

“Korea has limitless potential for further growth, so our country is cultivating this industry, making strenuous efforts to emerge as a hub in the Asian region.”