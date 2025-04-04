SmartSea Outlines Its Role in Creating Cruise Saudi’s Aroya

SmartSea has outlined its role in the creation of the Aroya for Cruise saudi.

The company said that back in 2023, SmartSea and its partners assessed the Aroya’s IT infrastructure and cybersecurity systems, working to upgrade and secure critical systems.

It looked to reinforce the ship’s infrastructure and connectivity, including a patchwork upgrade to the vessel’s systems, which ensured it could accommodate crew and contractors onboard.

This prepared the vessel for modernization, involving an overhaul of its IT and operational systems.

Bilal Hussain, IT and digitalization executive director at Cruise Saudi, which owns Aroya Cruises, said: “The Aroya is a pioneering, first-of-its-kind product, and as such, we wanted to ensure an incredibly high standard across all elements of the operation.”

According to SmartSea, one of the most complex elements has been the integration of technology partners, including connectivity experts, cybersecurity professionals and those providing hotel management software.

Key features of the modernization project include:

The integration of more than 2,000 access points across the ship, ensuring reliable Wi-Fi connectivity

Enhanced security measures to protect guest data, crew operations and communication systems, and

Full integration of passenger systems, including bookings, reservations, entertainment, food and beverage management, and onboard activities.

SmartSea added that efforts have focused on ensuring that all systems, from navigation and communication to crew management and guest-facing services, can operate seamlessly across the ship.

SmartSea added that it played a role in vendor selection and procurement, choosing partners to provide technological solutions. SmartSea and Columbia Blue, which manages the ship’s operations, oversaw planning, budget management, legal reviews and risk assessments.

“We are proud to continue our collaboration with Cruise Saudi and Columbia Blue to bring the vision of Aroya to life,” said Julian Panter, CEO of SmartSea.

“The combination of cultural heritage, cutting-edge technology, and luxurious experiences will make the Aroya a beacon of innovation in the cruise industry,” added Panter.

SmartSea said that the company will provide ongoing operational support, including 24/7 help desk services and continued oversight of the IT ecosystem, as the ship is now fully operational.