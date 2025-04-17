SmartSea Looks Towards More Standardized Maritime IT Approach

SmartSea is lobbying for change and a more standardized approach to IT systems to bring maritime in line with aviation.

The company said that ensuring that standardization and interoperability across maritime IT systems are firmly encased in regulations is crucial to becoming a safer and more unified industry.

Drawing on SITA’s experience in the aviation industry, SmartSea said in a press release that it is working to create a ‘single maritime voice’ with a standardized, integrated and interoperable approach to maritime IT systems across ships, ports and authorities.

According to the company, the maritime industry has long been labeled as fragmented, with multiple uncoordinated IT systems and no proper support or guidance from regulatory bodies to ensure an interpretational IT infrastructure across the industry.

Director of Technology Sales Simon Fotakis at SmartSea said: “Maritime is really missing direction from regulatory bodies. I would like them to define and mandate uniform data formats, communication protocols and interoperability requirements for systems used in safety, navigation, and emergency response.”

Fotakis said that some of these requirements should be baked into regulations so that they are strictly adhered to. They can also endorse systems through certification to ensure compliance.

Fotakis added: “Delayed or misinterpreted information during a maritime emergency can severely compromise crew safety and response times. When critical data is not received or understood promptly, crews may hesitate, act on wrong assumptions, or miss the window for effective containment.

“This confusion can escalate minor issues into life-threatening situations, delay coordination with shore teams or rescue services and reduce overall situational awareness. In high-stress environments, even small delays or miscommunications can mean the difference between control and catastrophe,” Fotakis said.

According to Fotakis, a shared situational picture allows for decisions that can be made confidently, ultimately enhancing safety and minimizing the impact of the emergency.

Varying IT standards can also impact efficient coordination between ships, ports and authorities, leading to slow data exchange and miscommunication during emergencies or routine operations.

“This fragmentation hinders real-time coordination, delays decision-making, creates logistics inefficiencies and forces crews to adapt to different systems with each voyage,” said Fotakis.