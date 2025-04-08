Seaventure and Mitsui Ocean Fuji Fitted with the LFC Biodigester

Power Knot Ocean announced the installations of an LFC-200 biodigester aboard the expedition vessel Seaventure as well as the Mitsui Ocean Fuji.

In a press release, the company said that the system on the Seaventure supports the ship’s efforts to improve food waste management and meet environmental regulations in Antarctica.

“We are proud to support Seaventure’s commitment to sustainable waste management with the LFC biodigester,” said Iain Milnes, president of Power Knot Ocean. “Our technology provides a reliable and compliant solution for vessels operating in delicate marine environments, ensuring food waste is processed safely while reducing carbon footprint and meeting strict environmental standards.”

The LFC biodigester uses aerobic digestion to convert food waste into water, eliminating the need for pulpers or traditional disposal methods. Onboard Seaventure, the system replaces a former pulper, offering a more sustainable and cost-effective solution.