SeaDream Yacht Club Debuts Bahamas Voyages

This week, SeaDream Yacht Club will debut a series of Bahamas yachting voyages directly from Palm Beach, Florida, onboard the 112-guest SeaDream II.

The company said in a statement that the seven-day voyages explore some of the Caribbean’s best snorkeling spots and exclusive golf resorts.

With departures directly from Palm Beach, Florida, the voyages visit Emerald Bay, Gordon’s Beach, Andros Island, San Salvador, Staniel Cay and Taino Beach.

“We wanted to showcase the true beauty of the Bahamas. These meticulously curated itineraries navigate away from crowded ports, allowing our guests to explore some of the most beautiful locations in the Bahamas. Imagine turquoise waters, deserted beaches and SeaDream’s unparalleled approach to service and onboard experience,” said Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club.

“This is a unique offering in the cruise industry and has resonated strongly with our valued repeat guests and those new-to-SeaDream. After the overwhelming success of our initial voyages, we just had to make room for more,” added Brynestad.

The company said that since 2001, SeaDream Yacht Club has occasionally included the Bahamas in its itineraries. Beginning in 2025, it will significantly increase its presence in Bahamas, offering a total of 10 Bahamas voyages through 2027.

In both 2025 and 2026, SeaDream will operate seven-day “Bountiful Bahamas” voyages, featuring two roundtrip departures from Palm Beach, Florida, and one from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The 2027 program will expand further to include three round-trip voyages from Palm Beach.

According to SeaDream, the Bahamas voyages complement its offerings in the Caribbean.