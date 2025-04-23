Seabourn Unveils 2026-27 Fall, Winter and Spring Season

Seabourn unveiled its 2026-2027 fall, winter and spring season with new itineraries.

Between November 2026 and April 2027, the Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Quest will offer 31 departures to 73 destinations in 30 countries.

Caribbean

The Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Quest will sail the Caribbean between November 2026 and March 2027, with 20 departures of seven- to 16-day voyages from Barbados, St. Maarten, Miami and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The company said in a press release that the season includes visits to 24 ports, 19 islands and countries and seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Japan and Southeast Asia

According to the company, the Seabourn Encore will offer sailings across Japan and Southeast Asia between December 2026 and April 2027.

The ship will sail 11 voyages from eight to 14 days, visiting more than 46 ports, 11 countries and 19 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

For the first time, the Seabourn Encore will explore Japanese destinations in time for Plum Blossom season. Featured are two new itineraries: a 12-day “Jewels of Taiwan and Japan” sailing from Hong Kong to Tokyo on Feb. 15, 2027, and a 14-day “Sea of Japan and Plum Blossoms” voyage sailing roundtrip Tokyo on Feb. 27, 2027.

Also on offer is Japan’s cherry blossoms between March and April 2027 on three curated 14-day roundtrip sailings from Tokyo.

The season will additionally include two new roundtrip voyages from Singapore: an eight-day “Malaysia and Thailand: Malacca Strait Explorer” voyage and a 14-day “Gulf of Thailand and Malaysian Peninsula.”

The ship will also offer a series of 14-day itineraries between Singapore and Hong Kong.

Holiday Voyages

New for 2026, the Seabourn Encore will sail a 22-day holiday voyage, departing Dec. 14, 2026, from Singapore and concluding Jan. 5, 2027, in Hong Kong.

The company said that the itinerary features stops in Malaysia, the Gulf of Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam and a Christmas Day visit to Ko Kood.

The Seabourn Quest will sail a 16-day roundtrip Miami itinerary, departing Dec. 20, 2026, with a Christmas Day visit to Carambola Beach and a New Year’s Day call to St. John’s, Antigua.

The Seabourn Ovation will offer a seven-day voyage from Barbados to Sint Maarten, departing Dec. 21, 2026, with a Christmas Day call to Jost van Dyke, and a seven-day voyage from Sint Maarten to Barbados, departing Dec. 28, 2026, featuring a New Year’s Day stop in Grenada.

These can be combined for a 14-day roundtrip Barbados voyage, departing Dec. 21, 2026.