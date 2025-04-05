Seabourn Debuts Exclusive Polar-Inspired Collection by Pepparose

Seabourn has debuted a selection of PeppaRose destination-inspired luxury scarves and resort wear onboard five of its cruise ships through the brand’s partnership with Hematian Family Duty Free (HFDF).

The offer includes new exclusive designs created for Seabourn by PeppaRose founder Jacqueline Lampert, which are inspired by the landscapes and wildlife of the Arctic and Antarctica, the company said in a press release.

The Polar Collection is available exclusively aboard the Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Quest, Seabourn Sojourn and Seabourn Pursuit.

The scarves, which have been developed in collaboration with Seabourn, are handcrafted from sustainably produced cashmere, and they are selected and hand-drawn to evoke a connection to the polar destinations, reflecting the spirit of exploration and destination storytelling, according to the press release.

Lampert said: “This collection was inspired by the raw beauty and ethereal majesty of The Arctic and Antarctica. Each animal, whether the powerful humpback whale, the elegant snow petrel, or the resilient emperor penguin, was chosen for its visual impact and for the story it tells about beauty, wonder, and place. My vision was to convey the deep appreciation I feel for these remote landscapes.”

“We are delighted to feature PeppaRose as part of the Seabourn retail experience,” said Mishawn Ring, director of merchandising for HFDF. “Guests are appreciating the unique, high-quality designs that reflect the spirit of their travels.”

“At Seabourn, we’re always looking for ways to elevate the guest experience with offerings that reflect the beauty and nature of the places we visit and our commitment to thoughtful luxury,” said Carole Biencourt, Seabourn’s vice president of onboard revenue.

“The collaboration with PeppaRose brings a beautifully curated, destination-inspired collection exclusively to our ships, bringing a feeling of discovery that is at the heart of every Seabourn voyage,” added Biencourt.

Lampert added that the company is currently working on additional designs inspired by other iconic regions, including Alaska and the Caribbean.

“Luxury, storytelling and craftsmanship are the foundation of our brand,” said Lampert.

“The response from HFDF and Seabourn has been tremendous. We greatly value this relationship as it is a testimony to the creativity, insight and forward-looking perspective within the cruise industry. We are deeply grateful to HFDF and Seabourn for their trust in our vision,” Lampert added.