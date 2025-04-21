Scenic Group: New Savings for 2025–27 Voyages

Scenic Group is offering limited-time savings on select 2025–27 voyages across Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises fleets.

Available through July 6, 2025, the offer includes discounts on river cruises and expedition voyages, with exclusive perks such as complimentary airfare, suite discounts, and two-for-one fares.

For Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, the offer includes two-for-one fares on select 2025–27 sailings, up to $2,000 in Scenic Select Savings per suite on ocean voyages and up to $1,500 in Scenic Select Savings per suite on river cruises. Additionally, guests can enjoy free roundtrip airfare on select departures when paid in full, a free Single Supplement on select dates, and Non-Refundable Bonus Savings of up to $500 per person.

Guests booking Emerald Cruises can take advantage of the two-for-one fares on select 2025–27 river and yacht sailings, up to $1,000 in Emerald Exclusive Savings per suite and free airfare when paid in full. Non-Refundable Bonus Savings of up to $300 per person are also available, along with a Complimentary Flexible Booking Plan on all eligible sailings.

Featured itineraries include:

Antarctica, South Georgia & the Falkland Islands, sailing aboard the Scenic Eclipse (October – November 2025): Sailing aboard the Scenic Eclipse and exploring dramatic landscapes and wildlife in some of the most remote destinations on Earth.

Beautiful Bordeaux and Romantic Rhine & Moselle: Cruising through Europe’s wine regions, from Bordeaux’s Grand Cru vineyards to the villages along the Rhine and Moselle.

Exploring the Balearic Islands (October 2025): Discovering the quieter side of the Mediterranean with a yacht journey through Spain’s Balearic Islands. This fall voyage aboard the Emerald Azzurra or Emerald Sakara offers a peaceful escape with fewer crowds and stunning golden light.