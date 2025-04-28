Scenic Group Launches Friends and Family Sale

Scenic Group has launched a Friends & Family Sale for its brands, Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises.

The limited-time offer, running from April 28 to May 11, 2025, offers discounts on over 200 river and ocean sailings for 2025-26, exploring various destinations. To access the offer, guests must contact their travel advisor or call Scenic Group’s Contact Centers, as the promotion is not available for online booking. The promo code FNFSALE must be referenced at the time of booking.

“This is an opportunity to welcome more travelers into our Scenic Group family,” said Ken Muskat, president, Scenic Group USA/LATAM. “We’re proud to introduce new guests to a style of cruising that’s immersive, intimate, and genuinely rewarding. For those who may not have considered river or yacht journeys before, this is a chance to discover something different. And in our experience, once travelers feel the space, service, and destination depth that Scenic and Emerald Cruises deliver, they won’t want to travel any other way.”

Featured itineraries include river cruises through Europe, such as the wine routes of Bordeaux, Christmas markets along the Danube and tulip season in the Netherlands and Belgium. Guests can also explore destinations like French Polynesia, the South Pacific and Antarctica and the Mediterranean.

The promotion offers additional savings of $150 per person on Emerald Cruises itineraries of eight days or longer, and $250 per person on Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours itineraries. The offer is available exclusively through travel advisors or the Scenic Group Contact Center.