Scenic Group Appoints U.S. Sales Leadership to Drive Growth

Scenic Group announced the appointments of Anthony Viciana as vice president of sales and Aliette Penton as director, new business development, charter and incentive.

According to a press release, the new appointments are part of the company’s efforts to expand its U.S. presence and strengthen support for travel advisors and luxury clients.

“Bringing Anthony and Aliette on board represents a pivotal step in strengthening our U.S. sales force as we build on our turning the year with the most advanced bookings in our history and a record-breaking wave season,” said Ken Muskat, president of Scenic Group USA/LATAM. “They each bring deep expertise, respected industry reputations, and a shared commitment to delivering exceptional value to our partners and guests. Their leadership will be instrumental as we continue to meet the growing demand across our Scenic and Emerald Cruises brands – particularly as we deepen relationships with the trade distribution as well as grow in the charter and incentive space.”

Viciana brings over 30 years of experience in cruise sales and leadership. In his new role, he will lead trade sales across the U.S. and Latin America for Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises. His background includes leadership roles at Princess Cruises, Cunard Line and national accounts at Carnival Cruise Lines, with a strong focus on trade relationships, team development and accountability.

“Scenic Group has established a remarkable reputation for innovation, excellence, and delivering truly elevated guest experiences,” said Viciana. “I’m honored to join at such a dynamic moment for the company and look forward to partnering with our valued travel advisor network to further strengthen our presence across the U.S. and beyond.”

Penton brings over 20 years of cruise industry experience, including 15 years with MSC Cruises and Carnival. In this newly created role, she will lead outreach to corporations, financial services firms, affinity networks and luxury lifestyle brands.

“Scenic Group’s brands offer an unmatched blend of sophistication, intimacy and flexibility – making them ideal for charter and incentive travel,” said Penton. “The role presents a strong opportunity to establish new networking opportunities and engage new clients who are looking for high-quality experiences that go beyond the conventional cruise vacation experience.”

Both Viciana and Penton will work out of the Scenic Group U.S. headquarters in Hollywood, FL.