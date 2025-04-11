Twitter Facebook Linkedin
cin header 2025

Royal Caribbean and NCLH Announce Q1 Call Dates

Oasis of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Group has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, to discuss the company’s first quarter 2025 financial results.

The call will be simultaneously webcast on the company’s investor relations website, rclinvestor.com.

In addition, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will report first quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://www.nclhltd.com/investors.

Webcast replays of both calls will be available on the company websites for 30 days following the calls.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

72 Ships | 175,613 Berths | $63.1 Billion | View

New 2025 Drydock Report
CIN 2025 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 130 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2025 Executive Guide
Executive Guide

Highlights:

  • Who’s Who
  • All Operators
  • Decision Maker Info
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2025. All Rights Reserved.