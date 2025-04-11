Royal Caribbean and NCLH Announce Q1 Call Dates

Royal Caribbean Group has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, to discuss the company’s first quarter 2025 financial results.

The call will be simultaneously webcast on the company’s investor relations website, rclinvestor.com.

In addition, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will report first quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://www.nclhltd.com/investors.

Webcast replays of both calls will be available on the company websites for 30 days following the calls.