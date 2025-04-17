Riviera Travel Debuts New Five-Star Ship Riviera Rose on Douro River

Riviera Travel has launched the Riviera Rose, its newest river cruise ship, with a maiden voyage on Portugal’s Douro River.

The 114-passenger vessel is the first in Riviera Travel’s fleet to feature a new split-level design and will operate the Highlights of the Douro Valley & Salamanca itinerary.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests onboard our new Riviera Rose, offering an exceptional river cruise experience along the Douro,” said Stuart Milan, president of North America for Riviera Travel. “As the newest ship to join our feet, Riviera Rose represents an exciting new chapter for Riviera Travel, as we introduce contemporary new design elements and signature experiences that underscore our commitment to providing guests with memorable journeys through Europe’s most iconic waterways.”

The new ship’s sun deck features a pool, lounge chairs and the Sky Lounge with outdoor dining and a bar. The Riviera Rose offers 57 cabins across three decks, with standard cabins including French balconies. Balcony suites feature sliding glass doors leading to outdoor seating. All cabins are equipped with rain showers, convertible beds, a desk, TV, air conditioning and coffee and tea facilities.

The Riviera Rose will operate two distinctive itineraries, the seven-night Highlights of the Douro Valley & Salamanca River Cruise and the 10-night Highlights of the Douro Valley & Salamanca with Lisbon Extension. The second itinerary includes a guided three-night extension in Lisbon following the cruise. In addition to exploring Lisbon, the voyage includes a visit to the ancient city of Coimbra and Fátima and the 19th-century Pena Palace in Sintra.