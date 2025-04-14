Twitter Facebook Linkedin
River Advice Appoints Arthur Bont as Senior VP of Hospitality

Arthur Bont

River Advice announced the appointment of Arthur Bont as senior vice president of hospitality for the River Advice Group, effective May 1, 2025.

According to the company, Bont has 20 years of experience in marine operations and is a veteran of the river cruise industry. In his role, he will strengthen the group’s operations team, focusing on delivering the client’s brand promise to customers.

The company said in a press release that Bont was the managing director of Edelweiss Gastro for several years, and his appointment further invests in its service and efficiency for clients.

“We are grateful and proud to welcome Arthur Bont to River Advice,” said Sascha Gill, CEO of the United Waterways Group.

“We welcome a successful leader who executes high-end white-label products for discerning cruise brands and tour operators with the highest reputation. With Bont’s wealth of experience and proven track record in ship operations, we will further strengthen our operations for our clients and deliver exceptional travel experiences to our mutual guests,” said Alexander Nothegger, who is on the company’s executive board.

