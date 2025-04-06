Resorts World One Gets New Name in Taiwan

The Resorts World One was officially renamed in late March during a visit to Taiwan, becoming the Star Navigator.

Formerly operated by Resorts World Cruises, the 1999-built vessel was recently transferred to the fleet of the new StarCruises brand.

Recently relaunched by Resorts World Cruises, the traditional brand will focus on affordable cruising, offering mid-sized ships with a capacity of around 2,000 guests.

According to the company, cruises will feature short, port-intensive itineraries designed for domestic and fly-cruise travelers.

After being renamed, the Star Navigator is set to offer a series of cruises from Taiwan as part of an eight-month deployment that features itineraries to Japan and South Korea.

Sailing from Keelung, the vessel’s itineraries include visits to Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Kagoshima, Naha and more.

Built for the original Star Cruises brand, the former Resorts World One entered service as the SuperStar Virgo.

Following a multi-million-dollar refurbishment, the 1,804-guest vessel was transferred to the fleet of Dream Cruises in late 2018.

Following the collapse of Genting Cruise Lines, which operated both the Star and Dream Cruises brands, the ship was sold to new owners in early 2023.

Shortly after, Resorts World Cruises announced a charter deal to operate the ship along with the Genting Dream.

In addition to the Star Navigator, the new StarCruises brand is also operating the former Pacific Explorer.

Acquired from Carnival Corporation’s P&O Australia brand, the 1998-built ship debuted in late March as the Star Voyager.

Now sailing from Singapore and Indonesia, the 1,998-guest vessel is set to offer cruises to several countries in Southeast Asia.

Previously in service for Resorts World Cruises, the Genting Dream was transferred to a recreated Dream Cruises brand.

The 2016-built ship is currently offering cruises from Singapore that focus on a luxury product, offering spacious areas, premium amenities and high-end experiences.