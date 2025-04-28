Regent Unveils New World Cruise and Longer Voyages

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is launching its new World Cruise and Grand Voyages collection, the company announced.

According to a press release, it is the first time that the sailings are announced together, allowing guests to choose from a diverse array of cruising opportunities for longer and more immersive experiences.

Regent’s 2028 World Cruise, Legends of the Pacific, will set sail for 133 nights onboard the Seven Seas Splendor on January 5, 2028.

The cruise sails from Los Angeles to San Francisco, circumnavigating the world’s largest ocean and visiting destinations in Hawaii, the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Asia and Alaska.

According to a press release, prices start from $88,499 per guest up to $837,899 per guest and include a list of benefits such as up to 409 shore excursions.

It will be the second consecutive year the World Cruise will be operated onboard the Seven Seas Splendor, one of Regent’s Explorer-class ships.

According to the company, the announcement follows a highly successful launch for the 2027 World Cruise, which saw the 4,443 square-foot Regent Suite reserved for a record-breaking $1.7 million.

Regent also announced five extended sailings as part of its 2027-28 collection.

Ranging from 61 to 92 nights in length, three cruises sail onboard the Seven Seas Mariner: the Grand Arctic Expedition, the Grand Mediterranean Odyssey and the Grand Southern Seas Sojourn.

The Seven Seas Voyager will explore Latin America on a Grand South America Mosaic, while the Seven Seas Explorer offers the Grand Asia Escape.

A combination of the Grand Arctic Expedition and the Grand Mediterranean Odyssey may be purchased together to create an exciting 174-night Grand European Discovery, the company explained.

“It’s evident that luxury travelers are placing more value on their time than ever before, seeking out exhilarating and bucket list destinations on long, lingering voyages that discover contrasting cultures, compelling histories and tantalizing cuisines,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“The release of our 2028 World Cruise and 2027-28 Grand Voyages, reaffirms Regent’s promise of being Unrivaled at Sea with comprehensive bespoke amenities adding to the already industry-leading inclusions list as part of the voyage fare. Guests will explore the world in ultra luxury, with our crew providing Heartfelt Hospitality with the highest possible standards of service throughout spacious, lavishly designed restaurants, lounges and suites.”

The 2028 World Cruise and the 2027-28 Grand Voyages open for reservations on May 7, 2025, and guests can pre-register their interest from April 23, 2025.