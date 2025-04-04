Regent Enhances 2025 Onboard Enrichment and Entertainment

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has enhanced its all-inclusive onboard offering with a new guest speaker and entertainment program.

The company will now offer expert discourse led by thought leaders, guest speakers renowned in their respective fields and exclusive performances from well-known comedians, stars and TV talents.

“As a leader in ultra-luxury, all-inclusive cruising, engaging enrichment and exciting entertainment is essential to an unrivaled guest experience,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The company said in a press release that the refreshed lineup follows the recent announcement of new production shows across the fleet.

The lineup will be led by Daniel Bartrope, director of entertainment operations and enrichment for Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

According to the company, all lectures and performances are complimentary to watch as part of its All-Inclusive Cruise Fare.

The selection of new guest speakers includes the following:

William Jacob Rothschild, rocket scientist:

The Seven Seas Explorer, North Pacific Crossing, Sept. 17, for 19 nights, and

The Seven Seas Splendor, Auburn Sunsets, Turquoise Seas, Nov. 2, for 15 nights

Jeana Rogers, cultural historian:

The Seven Seas Mariner, Northern Sites, Coastal Delights, Sept. 19, for 12 nights; Magic in the Mediterranean, Oct. 1, for 12 nights; Heritage Sites and Greek Isles, Oct. 13, for nine nights; and Spotlight on Wine with Honig Winery, Oct. 22, for 12 nights, and

The Seven Seas Grandeur, Rhythm of Paradise, Dec. 11, for 11 nights; and Merriment and Joy in the Tropics, Dec. 22, for 12 nights.

David Litt, former ambassador:

The Seven Seas Navigator, Norwegian Summer Sojourn, June 9, for 18 nights, and

The Seven Seas Voyager, Wines of Europe, Sept. 2, for 12 nights; and Flamenco and Jaleo, Sept. 12, for 10 nights.

The selection of new guest entertainers includes: