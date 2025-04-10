RCI Completes Ropes Course Installation on MSC World America

RCI Adventure Products announced that it completed installing a custom Sky Trail ropes course aboard the MSC World America.

The course on World America is a two-level Sky Trail ropes course complete with two curved Sky Rail zip rails, a zipline-like experience that integrates into the course. The course features 25 obstacles, including the popular Rolling Log, Weave Walk, Roller Rail and Walk the Plank.

The company said in a press release that the course measures over 6,000 square feet and has a capacity of 45 guests at a time. Guests on the course’s second level will be more than 25 feet above the ship’s deck.

“We’re thrilled with how the design of this course came together and really appreciate the opportunity to work with MSC on this incredible project,” said CK Foo, director of international sales at RCI. “The ship itself is just amazing, and we know that passengers will have an unforgettable experience.”

The MSC World America’s design includes seven districts, and the Sky Trail course is located in the Family Aventura district, which consists of The Harbour, an outdoor family play area.

While the ship was undergoing the final stages of construction, RCI’s team was also onboard in early March, training the MSC crew on course operation and daily maintenance.

“We have a wonderful relationship with MSC, having worked with them on several other ships,” Foo said. “We’re looking forward to supporting the crew of World America for years to come.”

According to the press release, this is the sixth MSC cruise ship featuring an RCI ropes course. Other MSC ships with a course include the Meraviglia, Bellissima and Grandiosa. Nearly 30 cruise ships worldwide have an RCI Sky Trail ropes course.

RCI expects to install six to seven courses on new cruise ships in the next few years.