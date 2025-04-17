President of French Polynesia Visits Seabourn Pursuit in Papeete

Seabourn welcomed the President of French Polynesia, Moetai Brotherson, aboard the Seabourn Pursuit on Sunday, April 7, during the ship’s call to Papeete, Tahiti, according to a press release.

Although the Seabourn Pursuit has previously visited Tahiti, this marked President Brotherson’s first official visit to the vessel. Accompanied by a delegation of advisors, the president toured the ship and its submarines, attended a welcome reception and joined the captain and senior officers for dinner.

“Beyond the paradise postcard, Tahiti and her islands are a fantastic field for explorers,” said President Brotherson. “I was impressed by the spirit that this magnificent ship, Seabourn Pursuit, carries. The attention to culture, nature, and our place, as humans in these pristine yet fragile ecosystems, set this cruise apart. I, for a few hours, felt like James Bond, Sylvia Earle and West Hansen. And that, I reckon, felt pretty awesome!”

“It was a true honor to welcome President Brotherson on board Seabourn Pursuit,” said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. “French Polynesia is one of the most awe-inspiring places we visit, and it aligns beautifully with the spirit of exploration at the heart of our expedition program. At Seabourn, we’re committed to creating meaningful partnerships and delivering luxury experiences that respect and celebrate the destinations we explore. We look forward to continuing to deepen our connection to this remarkable region.”

President Brotherson expressed interest in the line’s expedition offerings and submarine capabilities, as well as in expanding small-ship tourism throughout the region. The current administration’s focus on developing the cruise and expedition sectors aligns with Seabourn’s commitment to enhancing its presence in French Polynesia.