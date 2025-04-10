Port of Quebec Projecting Strong 2025 Cruise Season

The Port of Québec said in a press release that it has continued to see cruise activity into the spring of 2025 and beyond, including new ships, a longer season and partnerships with the local community.

The port said that in the 2025 season, it should see 21 cruise lines, 31 different ships and 104 stopovers, with 21 trips starting or ending at the port.

“In Québec City, the cruise industry is a source of pride and a driving force behind our economy and tourist appeal. Its development is built on close collaboration with our community, which allows us to offer cruise passengers an exceptional experience while creating positive spin-offs,” said Olga Farman, CEO of the Port of Québec.

Said Robert Mercure, general manager of Destination Québec cité: “Welcoming our first winter cruise in January has opened the door to new opportunities to even better distribute the flow of visitors and spread our destination’s influence over a longer period.”

The Port of Québec became a four-season port of call for the first time this year: Its first winter cruise took place on Jan. 28, with Ponant’s Le Commandant Charcot making two stopovers.

The season will end on Nov. 2, extending the cruise season to the entire year.

Moreover, the Holland America Zuiderdam will make seven arrivals and departures starting in May.

The 2025 season will also bring new ships like Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady and Oceania Cruises’ Allura.

In addition to the regular stopovers, the port will see five inaugural visits from ships such as the Celebrity Silhouette on Sept. 2, the Seven Seas Splendor on Sept. 7 and the Majestic Princess on Sept. 8.

According to the port, several days will be very busy, with Sep. 12, Sept. 29, Oct. 7 and Oct. 11 all seeing four ships in port.