Port Canaveral Sets Monthly Record for Cruise Guests

Port Canaveral announced that it has set a new monthly record for most passenger movements. The Florida port hosted 925,994 guests in March, eclipsing the last year’s March passenger counts by 16%.

It also said it is on track record Fiscal Year 2025 when it is expected to host 8.4 million passenger movements compared to 7.6 million passenger movements last year.

“It wasn’t long ago when we exceeded 500,000 guests in a single month. Now, with numbers like this approaching nearly a million, it’s not just remarkable, it demonstrates the strong demand for sailings from our Port. We’ve been predicting it, and we were ready for it,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO.

“One of the things we pride ourselves on is easy access in and egress out of Port Canaveral,” Murray said. “Our growth and success comes from our ongoing commitment to ensure we are the best port possible for our partners and guests.”

Murray noted that the Port is investing millions of dollars to make sailing from the Central Florida region even more accessible and convenient with projects for expanded terminals, updated parking facilities and updated technology that allow guests to get to and from their cruise faster than ever.

The port said it is currently home to 16 ships from seven different cruise lines – Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Disney, NCL, MSC and Princess Cruises – which collectively operate more than 1,000 sailings annually.

The Port is expanding its cruise options with the arrival of some of cruising’s newest and largest ships, including Norwegian Aqua this weekend and Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas in August with Carnival Festivale and MSC’s World Atlantic slated to debut in 2027.

“Port Canaveral has become the homeport of choice for new ships with more cruise lines deploying newer and larger existing tonnage, which speaks volumes about our partners’ confidence in our ability to consistently deliver high-quality experience for their guests,” Murray stated.