Twitter Facebook Linkedin
cin header 2025

Port Canaveral Ready for New Carnival Festivale

Carnival Festivale

Another new cruise ship is heading to Port Canaveral as it was announced that the port will be the new homeport to Carnival Cruise Line’s fourth Excel-class ship, the LNG-powered Carnivale Festivale, which will launch week-long cruises starting in spring 2027.

The Carnival Festivale will assume the current seven-day Caribbean schedule of her sister ship, Carnival Mardi Gras which will shift to three- and four-day voyages, replacing Carnival Glory on this itinerary and becoming the first Excel-class ship to operate a short cruise program.

“We’re thrilled that Carnival Cruise Line has selected Port Canaveral as the homeport for their latest Excel-class ship,” said Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. “We are very proud of our 35-year relationship with Carnival Cruise Line and this deployment is a reflection of our partner’s confidence in our Port to consistently deliver a high-quality experience for its guests.”

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

67 Ships | 172,156 Berths | $57.1 Billion | View

New 2025 Drydock Report
CIN 2025 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 130 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2025 Executive Guide
Executive Guide

Highlights:

  • Who’s Who
  • All Operators
  • Decision Maker Info
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2025. All Rights Reserved.