Ovation of the Seas Arrives in China for Short Season

Royal Caribbean International’s Ovation of the Seas recently arrived in the Far East for a homeporting season in China.

The short deployment includes four cruises departing from Hong Kong and Tianjin that visit destinations in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

After concluding a winter deployment in Australia, the 2016-built ship embarked on a repositioning cruise to Hong Kong in mid-April.

The Ovation of the Seas then embarked on a five-night cruise to Okinawa and Keelung sailing from the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.

In late April, the ship sailed on a one-way cruise to Tianjin, which will be followed by a five-night voyage to South Korea and Japan. In addition to two days at sea, the short cruise includes visits to Nagasaki and Seogwipo-si.

Before kicking off a repositioning voyage to North America, the vessel is also set to offer a one-way cruise to Yokohama departing from Tianjin.

The nine-night cruise features visits to five destinations in Japan and South Korea, such as Incheon, Kagoshima and Kochi.

The Ovation of the Seas was initially scheduled to operate a full summer deployment in China this year, with a series of cruises departing from Tianjin.

The season, however, was later cancelled in favor of a summer cruise program on the West Coast of the United States.

Joining the Navigator of the Seas, the 4,204-guest vessel is now set to offer three-, five- and six-night cruises departing from Los Angeles.

Running through September, the season includes itineraries to destinations in Mexico, such as Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas.

The Ovation is then scheduled to cross the Pacific for a winter season sailing from Singapore to Malaysia and Thailand.

Sailing in Asia on a year-round basis, the Spectrum of the Seas is currently offering cruises departing from Shanghai.

Aiming at the domestic market in China, the 2019-built ship offers a series of four- to eight-night cruises to destinations in Japan and South Korea.