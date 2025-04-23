Orient Express: Sustainability and Romance

Set to launch a new cruise operation soon, Orient Express is placing significant emphasis on sustainability.

According to the company’s COO, Vianney Vautier, the concept is centered on a sailing ship that is sustainable but also brings back the “romance” of wind-powered vessels.

“We are designing a sailboat that is not 100 years old, but minus one year old at the moment,” he explained.

“Designing the sail is a rediscovery of what has been lost for the past 100 years,” he said, noting that the design presents unique challenges.

“It is a good piece of engineering to refine all that and redesign the interior of the vessel, which will be modern but indeed very low in the water,” Vautier continued.

“We are talking about efficiency, but everything about the romance remains. Everything about being closer to nature and the water. You’ll feel it much more,” he added.

“That was clearly a driver in the design, and we decided to incorporate it, modernizing the concept.”

Currently under construction in France, the company’s ships will include features from the Silenseas concept, which was created by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard.

Using the shipbuilder’s Solid Sail technology, the 108-guest vessels will be able to sail with nearly zero emissions.

The first ship in the series, the OE Corinthian, is scheduled to be delivered to Orient Express in 2026.

“We all know that the best fuel is the one that doesn’t burn, and we made that very important in every aspect of the design,” Vautier said, mentioning the ship’s wind-powered propulsion system.

The company’s ships will also be equipped with over 6,000 sensors to monitor each source of energy onboard.

“We can monitor and then improve and learn. It’s important to have a very good understanding and knowledge of every piece of equipment,” he added.

He also noted that operational standards and the use of energy are equally relevant to a sustainable outcome.

“Of course, it’s important to design more sustainable vessels … but the way we operate the vessel may be sustainable or not,” Vautier explained.

Education is another relevant factor, he continued, noting that cruise lines need to learn from all the efforts being made in sustainability research.

“It’s important for stakeholders, passengers, and the entire industry to be aware of everything that is happening in technology, design, operation and research,” he said.