Oceania Cruises Unveils 2026-2027 Tropics and Exotics Collection

Oceania Cruises has announced its 2026-2027 Tropics and Exotics Collection, offering over 120 itineraries, from week-long cruises to the 244-day Oceania Vista Around the World voyage.

The collection includes sailings to diverse destinations, from remote ports in Africa and India to the Arabian Peninsula and the islands of the South Pacific.

The new itineraries and open for booking on April 9, 2025.

“With travel more sought after than ever, our intrepid guests continue to showcase an unyielding passion for immersive and truly global experiences,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “As a destination-focused brand, we are delighted to offer the opportunity to explore lesser-visited corners of the world, made possible by the innovative itineraries sailed by our small ships that grant access to hidden gems in these exotic and tropical regions.”

Oceania Cruises’ 2026-27 Tropics and Exotics Collection features nearly 30 Grand Voyages, offering extended sailings across multiple continents.

Key highlights include: