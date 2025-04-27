Oceania Cruises Launches ‘Fleetwide Sale’ on 2025-26 Voyages

Oceania Cruises has launched its “Fleetwide Sale,” offering up to 30 percent off on over 200 sailings through March 31, 2026.
The sale includes voyages to destinations across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, South America and the South Pacific. Destinations include Iceland’s glaciers, the British Isles, ancient ruins in Greece and Turkey, Southeast Asia’s markets,and the beaches of French Polynesia and Fiji.
Bookings made by June 30, 2025, will also receive a free beverage package, up to $800 in shipboard credit, and 50 percent reduced deposits (excluding Brazil). The sale complements Oceania’s Your World Included program, which includes free amenities such as shipboard gratuities, specialty dining and Starlink-powered WiFi.
Highlights include:
- Vikings & Bon Vivants: 16 days, July 11, 2025, from Reykjavik to Montreal aboard the Oceania Marina. Sailing from Iceland to Greenland’s iceberg-filled bays, then to Atlantic Canada and Quebec, ending with an overnight in Montreal.
- Northern Vistas: 12 days, August 12, 2025, from Reykjavik to London aboard the Oceania Marina. Discovering Northern Europe’s islands, including the Faroe and Orkney Islands, with stops in the British Isles.
- Greco-Roman Holiday: 12 days, August 15, 2025, from Athens to Rome aboard the Oceania Allura. Exploring Greece, Turkey, Tunisia and Italy, with cultural and historical highlights throughout the Eastern and Central Mediterranean.
- Ode to Canada: 14 days, October 4, 2025, sailing roundtrip from New York aboard the Oceania Allura. Cruising through autumnal Atlantic Canada with visits to Quebec City and coastal villages.
- Pacific Pathways: 12 days, November 2, 2025, from Los Angeles to Colón aboard the Oceania Regatta. Sailing along the Pacific Coast through Mexico and Central America, ending with a Panama Canal transit.