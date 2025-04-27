Oceania Cruises Launches ‘Fleetwide Sale’ on 2025-26 Voyages

Oceania Cruises has launched its “Fleetwide Sale,” offering up to 30 percent off on over 200 sailings through March 31, 2026.

The sale includes voyages to destinations across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, South America and the South Pacific. Destinations include Iceland’s glaciers, the British Isles, ancient ruins in Greece and Turkey, Southeast Asia’s markets,and the beaches of French Polynesia and Fiji.

Bookings made by June 30, 2025, will also receive a free beverage package, up to $800 in shipboard credit, and 50 percent reduced deposits (excluding Brazil). The sale complements Oceania’s Your World Included program, which includes free amenities such as shipboard gratuities, specialty dining and Starlink-powered WiFi.

Highlights include: