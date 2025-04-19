Oceania Announces Additional 2026 Solar Eclipse Sailings

Oceania Cruises has announced four additional itineraries for the 2026 solar eclipse, bringing the total to five sailings.

Scheduled for August 12, 2026, the voyages will position ships off the coasts of Ireland, Iceland, Portugal and the United Kingdom to optimize eclipse viewing conditions. The Oceania Marina will sail directly through the path of 100 percent totality, while the Insignia, Sirena and two Oceania Vista sailings will cruise within more than 90 percent totality.

Each sailing will feature Oceania Cruises’ signature enrichment programming, including expert-led discussions from astronomers and NASA ambassadors, offering guests insight into the science and cultural significance of celestial event.

“There is no better way to witness the grandeur of a total solar eclipse than from the comfort of an Oceania Cruises ship, where our guests can enjoy this rare cosmic event at sea, away from city lights and distractions,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer at Oceania Cruises. “With four ships now positioned within the eclipse path, we are delivering an unparalleled experience combining luxury, enrichment, and an awe-inspiring natural wonder, while maintaining our commitment to delivering The Finest Cuisine at Sea.”

During the eclipse, guests will be invited to a series of deck parties with solar-themed culinary delights to celebrate the occasion, such as solar eclipse cookies, star-shaped sandwiches, half-moon shrimp empanadas with chimichurri sauce and eclipse-inspired passion fruit macarons.

The 2026 solar eclipse voyages include: