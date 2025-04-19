Oceania Announces Additional 2026 Solar Eclipse Sailings

Oceania Cruises has announced four additional itineraries for the 2026 solar eclipse, bringing the total to five sailings.
Scheduled for August 12, 2026, the voyages will position ships off the coasts of Ireland, Iceland, Portugal and the United Kingdom to optimize eclipse viewing conditions. The Oceania Marina will sail directly through the path of 100 percent totality, while the Insignia, Sirena and two Oceania Vista sailings will cruise within more than 90 percent totality.
Each sailing will feature Oceania Cruises’ signature enrichment programming, including expert-led discussions from astronomers and NASA ambassadors, offering guests insight into the science and cultural significance of celestial event.
“There is no better way to witness the grandeur of a total solar eclipse than from the comfort of an Oceania Cruises ship, where our guests can enjoy this rare cosmic event at sea, away from city lights and distractions,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer at Oceania Cruises. “With four ships now positioned within the eclipse path, we are delivering an unparalleled experience combining luxury, enrichment, and an awe-inspiring natural wonder, while maintaining our commitment to delivering The Finest Cuisine at Sea.”
During the eclipse, guests will be invited to a series of deck parties with solar-themed culinary delights to celebrate the occasion, such as solar eclipse cookies, star-shaped sandwiches, half-moon shrimp empanadas with chimichurri sauce and eclipse-inspired passion fruit macarons.
The 2026 solar eclipse voyages include:
- Oceania Marina – 14-day Sailing in the Path of 100 Percent Totality: Sets sail on July 30, 2026, from Copenhagen, Denmark, to Reykjavik, Iceland. The prime eclipse viewing will occur while departing the port in Grundarfjordur, Iceland.
- Oceania Insignia – 12-day Sailing in the Path of 97 Percent Totality: Departs August 3, 2026, from Reykjavik, Iceland, and concludes in London (Southampton), United Kingdom. The prime eclipse viewing will take place at sea, near Glengarriff, Ireland.
- Oceania Vista – 25-day Sailing in the Path of 93.03 Percent Totality: Sails roundtrip from London (Southampton), United Kingdom on August 2, 2026. The solar eclipse will be viewed from a prime position off the coast of Belfast as the ship departs Northern Ireland, heading toward Douglas, Isle of Man (United Kingdom).
- Oceania Vista – 15-day Sailing in the Path of 93.03 Percent Totality: Departs from Belfast, Northern Ireland, on August 12, 2026.
- Oceania Sirena – 12-day Sailing in the Path of 94 Percent Totality: Departs from London (Southampton), United Kingdom on August 5, 2026, and concludes in Barcelona, Spain. The prime eclipse viewing will take place as the ship sails away from Lisbon, Portugal.