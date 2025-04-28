Norwegian Aqua Debuts in Port Canaveral

On Saturday, April 26, 2025, Norwegian Cruise Line welcomed the new Norwegian Aqua to Port Canaveral, Florida, marking the start of its inaugural season of roundtrip Caribbean cruises from the port.

Approximately 3,700 guests departed on Aqua’s first seven-day Caribbean voyage, which will feature calls to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, the company’s private island in the Bahamas.

“We are so thrilled to have Norwegian Aqua homeport in Port Canaveral for her inaugural season of Caribbean voyages,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Port Canaveral is an attractive cruise destination with a variety of attractions in the surrounding area for guests to extend their cruise vacation, and easy access by plane, train or automobile. Launching just in time for summer, Norwegian Aqua is designed to offer fun-in-the-sun voyages year-round with outdoor activities for guests looking for thrills, or who simply want to chill. We’re excited to have her begin her cruise journey with our partners at Port Canaveral!”

Captain John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO, added: “We have a great partnership with NCL and are excited to welcome Norwegian Aqua to our homeport fleet. Port Canaveral is the ideal homeport for this new Prima-Plus class ship, especially with more guests driving in to take advantage of our easy in/easy out access. Our team looks forward to providing NCL’s guests with the customer-focused experience that has made our Port a cruise industry leader.”

Following its first season in Port Canaveral, the ship will sail a series of five and seven-day voyages to Bermuda from New York City from August 2025 through October 2025 before returning to Miami for a season of seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruises between October 2025 and April 2026.