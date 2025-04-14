Norway Gives 2032 Extension on Zero Emissions

The Norwegian Maritime Authority has announced the confirmation of the emissions regulations for the Norwegian Heritage Fjords going into effect in 2026 and 2032.

From Jan. 1, 2026, all passenger ships under 10,000 tons must comply with the zero emissions requirement, while larger ships must comply starting January 1, 2032.

Biogas may be used as an alternative fuel, according to the announcement, but it must be kept separate from fossil fuels until it is bunkered. Ships must also used shore power wherever that is available.

The zero emissions requirements cover the Nærøyfjord, Aurlandsfjord, Geirangerfjord, Sunnylvsfjord and Tafjord. These fjords make up one of eight Norwegian areas recognized by Unesco as world heritage sites.

To ensure continued cruise traffic and in recognition of the fact that the technology to ensure zero emissions does not yet exist for the large ships, the authority said, the government has granted the extension until 2032.

In related news, the Norwegian Parliament passed legislation to provide shore power in Flåm in the Aurlandsfjord, and the government will provide NOK 100 million to the Aurland Port Authority.