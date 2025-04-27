Niigata Celebrates Maiden Calls of AIDAstella and Azamara Pursuit

The Port of Niigata in Japan recently welcomed the maiden calls of the AIDAstella and the Azamara Pursuit.

Both ships arrived for transit calls on April 11, 2025, marking the first time Niigata welcomed two cruise ships at the same time.

To celebrate the maiden calls, gift exchange ceremonies were held onboard both vessels. Local authorities, including the Deputy Mayor of Niigata City, Nojima Shoko, were joined by ship officers for the events.

According to local sources, the Niigata Prefecture is expecting 30 cruise calls in 2025, including ten maiden calls.

Before hosting the AIDAstella and the Azamara Pursuit, the port also welcomed the first visit of the Silver Whisper in early April.

Other vessels set to visit Niigata in 2025 include the Norwegian Spirit, the Silver Nova, the Seabourn Quest, the Spectrum of the Seas and the Diamond Princess.

Before arriving at the port for the first time, the Silver Whisper sailed from Tokyo for a 14-night “Circle Japan” itinerary.

In addition to Niigata, the cruise featured visits to a wide range of destinations in the country, including Osaka, Fukuoka and Hiroshima.

The Azamara Pursuit made its maiden visit to Niigata as part of a similar cruise to Japan. Sailing from Yokohama, the 14-night “Japan Intensive” itinerary featured visits to 12 destinations.

In addition to Niigata, the 700-guest vessel visited Akita, Aomori, Hiroshima, Nagasaki, Kobe and more. The Azamara Pursuit is set to return to the port twice between late April and early May.

As part of its winter season in Southeast Asia and the Far East, the AIDAstella arrived in Niigata during a cruise that departed from Yokohama on April 1, 2025.

More vessels are scheduled to visit the port in 2026, including the Seabourn Encore and the Crystal Symphony.