New Orleans Breaks Record for Cruise Passenger Movements in March 2025

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) achieved a record high of over 165,000 cruise passenger movements in March 2025, according to a press release.

The figure represents the number of passengers boarding or disembarking from cruise ships.

The new record surpasses the previous high of just over 155,000 cruise passenger movements recorded in March 2023. This follows a record-setting year in 2024, during which Port NOLA reached more than 1.2 million cruise passenger movements.

“Port NOLA has set a new benchmark for our cruise industry, demonstrating the growing global demand for New Orleans as a prime cruise destination” said Port NOLA President & CEO Beth Branch. “This record momentum solidifies Port NOLA’s position as the 6th largest U.S. cruise port, offering travelers a unique blend of ocean and river cruising experiences. We are grateful to our dedicated cruise lines and valued hospitality partners, who help us make cruising from New Orleans an unforgettable two-in-one vacation experience.”

In 2024, the port saw continued support from its cruise line partners. Carnival Cruise Line finalized a five-year agreement to base two year-round vessels, currently The Valor and The Liberty, marking its 30th year of cruising from New Orleans. Royal Caribbean resumed operations with the Brilliance of the Seas and plans to offer sailings on the Mariner of the Seas in 2026. Norwegian Cruise Line extended its five-year agreement with Port NOLA, continuing sailings on the Norwegian Getaway and adding new sailings for the Norwegian Escape, set to arrive later this year.

Additionally, Port NOLA maintains operations for six homeported river ships, including American Cruise Lines and Viking.

“We’re also seeing more port calls at Port NOLA with vessels that come to New Orleans for cruise guests to enjoy the city and its many attractions like Mardi Gras,” said Port NOLA Director of Cruise Steven Gauthier. “That’s a testament to our unique way of life in this special city we call home. We look forward to welcoming even more cruise guests in 2025 and showing them that one-of-a-kind Big Easy hospitality.”