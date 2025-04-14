NCLH Reveals Development Plans for Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has announced plans to build new amenities and enhancements at Great Stirrup Cay.

The company said in a press release that the enhancements include a new welcome center and pool area with a swim-up bar, family splash pad and poolside cabanas. An island-wide tram system will also be added. These will debut along with a multi-ship pier later this year.

During the company’s christening ceremony for the Norwegian Aqua in Miami, David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line, said: “We are unveiling that Great Stirrup Cay is getting even greater with more to do! Later this year, we will launch new experiences for our guests to enjoy on this already incredible private island.”

These, according to the company, include a relaxation area with hammocks and other Tiki-inspired amenities and experiences.

Several onboard premium concepts featured on Norwegian Cruise Line ships will also come to the island, including the adults-only Vibe Beach Club and Horizon Park, a recreation and lawn games area, the company said in a press release.

“These newly announced enhancements to Great Stirrup Cay will further improve the guest experience on the island, which is already one of our top-rated destinations worldwide,” said Sommer.

“Along with the completion of a new multi-ship pier later this year, we’re improving both access and amenities on the island. As we anticipate annual guest visits to exceed one million by 2026, we are actively evaluating additional investments in the island to support that growth and expand the amenities our guests can enjoy,” added Sommer.

“Great Stirrup Cay has long been a guest favorite. These new additions will take the private island experience to the next level by offering our guests even more and the continued freedom and flexibility to design their best vacation,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“We look forward to adding more exciting and guest-centric experience on Great Stirrup Cay in the future,” added Herrera.