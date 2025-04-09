MSC Ready to Name World America in Miami

MSC Cruises will officially name the new MSC World America at the line’s new MSC Miami Cruise Terminal at a ceremony on Wednesday night.

MSC World America’s Godmother actress Drew Barrymore will cut the ribbon that breaks a celebratory bottle on the ship’s bow in a maritime tradition to wish the vessel good fortune.

Drew Barrymore will be joined onboard by actor Orlando Bloom who co-stars with her in MSC Cruises’ ‘Lets Holiday’ marketing campaign that debuted during the Super Bowl earlier this year.

Drew Barrymore said: “It’s such an honour to be MSC World America’s Godmother, and I can’t wait to cut that ribbon tonight and wish the ship smooth seas and good fortune for years to come. I’ve had a lifelong passion for travel, which has always fuelled my soul and left me with the most awesome memories. Millions of people will create their own memories aboard this beautiful ship as time goes by, and I know they’ll have a blast experiencing everything MSC World America has to offer.”

Guests at the naming ceremony will enjoy live entertainment, a gala dinner, speeches and a range of onboard events to highlight what MSC World America will offer future cruise customers.

The evening will end with a drone and fireworks display against the Miami skyline.