Meyer Yachts and Ulyssia Residences to Build Residential Yacht

Meyer Yachts and Ulyssia Residences have announced their upcoming project, the Ulyssia, a 320-meter residential yacht.

The build process is on track to begin later this year in Papenburg, Germany, where Meyer Yachts is headquartered.

Meyer Yachts said that the Ulyssia is set to become the world’s most exclusive residential yacht community, with 133 residences and 22 guest suites.

The Ulyssia is envisioned by Monaco-based Swiss entrepreneur Frank Binder and designed by naval architect Espen Øino, with interiors by FM Architettura.

Meyer Yachts added that it will carry out all construction phases of Ulyssia, with completion of the project due within the next four to five years.

The build process of the Ulyssia will be broken down into the following phases over the next four to five years:

Design

Construction and technical outfitting

Assembly and interior design, and

Test, trial and delivery

Alain Gruber, CEO of Ulyssia Residences, said: “We are delighted to be working together with Meyer Yachts to create the masterpiece that Ulyssia will become.”

“This generational project is a legacy for Founder and Chairman Frank Binder and the many talented team members behind the Ulyssia, aimed at redefining the standard in luxury, sustainability, environmental impact and crew welfare. As the leading name within the industry, we knew from the very start of the project that Meyer Yachts would be the perfect build partner to bring the Ulyssia to life,” added Gruber.

“We feel so fortunate to have secured this partnership with Meyer Yachts now that the calendar is fully booked for the next five years. We’re greatly looking forward to these next few years ahead, culminating in the Ulyssia setting sail on her maiden voyage from Monaco.”

Lars Kruse, head of sales and design at Meyer Yachts, said: “The project Ulyssia is revolutionizing residential yacht design and construction, in doing so elevating the entire industry to a whole new level.”

“Besides the stunning exterior and concept design, the market the Ulyssia is leading into is absolutely unique and setting new milestones within shipbuilding history. We are honored to have been chosen as a building partner by the Ulyssia Residences team, and we look forward to the journey ahead,” added Kruse.