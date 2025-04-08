Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Meyer Werft Unveils Serenity Cruise Ship Concept For Elderly

Serenity

Meyer Werft has unveiled a new prototype cruise ship, the Serenity.

The German shipbuilder said the ship design is targeted to guests over 80 years old.

“Serenity meets the special needs and requirements of this target group, without being a nursing home. Rather, Serenity is intended for people who live independently in apartments and who only use services and benefits when needed, which also offer assisted living facilities,” the company said.

serenity (2)

“Short pathways on board and adapted corridor widths, which allow for social interaction and generally facilitate passenger flow and orientation onboard, are additional features of the ship.

serenity (3)

“The starting point for this ship concept is demographic change. In the year 2100, those over 80 in the United States will include as many people over 65 today.”

