Metropolitan Offers Photography Masterclass Onboard Isabella II

Metropolitan Touring has partnered with photography masters for a nine-day/eight-night Galapagos Photography Masterclass cruise on the Isabella II. The sailing operates between Sept 3-11, 2025.

The cruise will offer hands-on instruction from renowned wildlife photographers.

Metropolitan Touring said in a press release that the masterclass is designed for beginners and practiced photographers.

Lucas Bustamante, co-founder of the nonprofit Tropical Herping and Savia Fund, will lead the program. Peruvian wildlife photographer Frank Pichardo will also bring his experience to the cruise.

Instruction will be on location throughout the Galapagos, including a trip to Antisana National Park, the company said.

Reaching the Galapagos on the third day of the itinerary, the Isabella II will sail across the archipelago to explore visitor sites with wildlife on six islands: Fernandina, Santiago, Santa Cruz, San Cristobal, Española, Floreana and Isabela.

The surroundings will provide guests the opportunity to capture the Galapagos’ fauna, including the Blue-footed booby, American flamingo and land iguana, among others.

Guests can also build on days in the Galapagos with continued instruction via a weeklong masterclass extension on the mainland.

Destinations will include Old Town Quito, with overnights at the Casa Gangotena on San Francisco Plaza, followed by a visit to the Mashpi Reserve. Guests will also have overnights on the mainland at Casa Gangotena on the San Francisco Plaza.

According to the press release, the cost per person is $8,499 based on two people sharing. The masterclass extension will be available between Sept. 11 and 16. The price per person is $3,878.

Each tour will include instruction from two professional wildlife photographers, all meals, transportation once the itineraries begin, as well as accommodation.