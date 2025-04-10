Marella Launches Reusable Coffee Cup Trial

Marella Cruises and hotel logistics services partner Apollo Group are trialing a reusable coffee cup onboard the Marella Explorer to support TUI’s commitment to the Global Tourism Plastics Initiative.

Olivia Wells, sustainability manager at Marella Cruises, said: “This move is important for Marella Cruises as the cruise line continues to support TUI’s commitment to the Global Tourism Plastics Initiative. The reusable coffee cups trial is just some of the small steps we are taking to support the reduction of plastic waste on our ships.”

The three-month trial will start in April 2025, when 2,500 reusable coffee cups and lids will be stocked onboard at The Coffee Port, the ship’s all-inclusive coffee shop.

The company said in a press release that 3,500 takeaway coffees are served every week onboard the Marella Explorer, so introducing the option of reusable coffee cups will provide a new step forward in offering further alternatives to single-use items to customers onboard.

TUI Group is a signatory and advisory committee member of the Global Tourism Plastics Initiative, which strives to tackle plastic pollution by addressing the root causes of plastic pollution.