Le Commandant Charcot to Offer Antarctica Circumnavigation

Ponant has announced that its luxury icebreaker will achieve a world first, embarking on a complete circumnavigation of the White Continent between January and March 2028 after departing from Ushuaia.

The company said in a press release that the Le Commandant Charcot will navigate nearly 11,200 miles of coastline, roughly one and a half times the size of the United States.

Captains Étienne Garcia and Patrick Marchesseau designed the itinerary. They will jointly command the Le Commandant Charcot during this exclusive voyage.

“Ponant Explorations’ spirit is about those moments of shared awe as we witness the immense forces of nature at play,” said Captain Étienne Garcia.

“As one of the originators of this project and personally involved, I am deeply committed to guiding guests in uncovering the secrets of this new maritime route. It is a privilege to help them experience how we humbly engage with the elements — the wind, the sea, the ice — bringing us as close as possible to the marvels of the natural world,” added Garcia.

The Le Commandant Charcot will sail in January 2028 from Ushuaia (Argentina) westward to reach Hobart (Tasmania) in 30 days. After a two-day stopover, she will depart again towards her starting point, this time following the eastern coast of Antarctica over 34 days.

“After sailing the Ross Sea aboard the Le Commandant Charcot, I had the privilege of following in the footsteps of explorers Ross, Shackleton and Amundsen, who made history at the South Pole,” said Captain Patrick Marchesseau.

“I was captivated by the majesty of these polar landscapes, as well as the incredible human adventures etched into them. Today, we want to allow guests to experience the thrill of exploration during the first circumnavigation of Antarctica. A land where humans have never set foot, a frozen world yet to be discovered,” added Marchesseau.