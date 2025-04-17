IAATO Votes In New Members at Annual Meeting

Five new associates and four provisional operators have been welcomed into the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) at organization’s annual meeting, according to a statement.

IAATO provisional operators, Exploris, Peace Boat, ROW Management/Residences at Sea and Ultima Antarctic Expeditions have also been granted full operator status following a vote at the gathering held in Cascais, Portugal this week during the meeting.

The new associates, Agencia Maritim Velmaren, Antarctica Travels, Chile Ship Services, EYOS Cruise Supply and Rad Propulsion, join nine others voted in during the 2024-25 Antarctic season. These are Asteria Expeditions, New Zealand Antarctic Heritage Trust, Vicam, Compass Ship Agents & Suppliers, Nordic Cruise Management, Polar Tracks Expeditions, Porcelli Law Firm, Sea Chefs and Venture Ship Management Europe.

Tour companies 66º Expeditions, Ocean Nova Expeditions and Voyal have been granted provisional operator status and will undergo a mandatory observation by IAATO during the 2025-26 season as part of the approval process.

Laura Smith, Chair of IAATO’s Membership Committee, said: “Membership in IAATO demonstrates a commitment to uphold the Antarctic Treaty and IAATO protocols by operating at the highest possible standards in Antarctica. It is an enduring obligation integral to IAATO’s mission and vision.

“I’d like to congratulate our new associates, provisional operators and operators on this milestone in their IAATO journey and for affirming their commitment as Antarctic stewards.”