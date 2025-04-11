Hurtigruten Offers Savings on Suites on Select 2025 Cruises

Hurtigruten has announced a limited-time suite sale as part of its Wave season offers, providing up to 20 percent off select 2025 sailings.

The promotion includes up to 20 percent off suites on select departures of the Original Coastal Express and up to 15 percent off suites on Signature voyages, including the North Cape Line and the Svalbard Line.Suite guests on the Coastal Express voyages enjoy priority check-in, a welcome basket with sparkling wine and a Scandinavian-inspired clothing package. Guests booked in suites on Signature cruises receive additional perks such as a minibar, turn-down service, unlimited select drinks and all meals at Røst, the fine dining restaurant aboard MS Trollfjord.

“We know a lot of cruisers book during Wave season and we’re excited to include suites this Wave. We know we are not your typical cruise, which is what makes us so unique and has so many of our guests coming back again and again,” said Carly Biggart, head of Hurtigruten in the Americas.

The suite promotion is available alongside other Wave season deals, including a 5 percent discount on most Coastal Express sailings departing between June and September 2025 when booked through a travel advisor. All offers are valid for bookings made by April 30, 2025, for travel through November 2025.

Additionally, Hurtigruten has reintroduced its “Sell 3, Sail Free” travel advisor incentive. Advisors who sell three eligible itineraries (paid in full and sailed by December 31, 2025) will earn a complimentary Hurtigruten voyage for themselves and one guest.

“Norway is one of the most desired cruise destinations in the world, and no one knows its coastline better than Hurtigruten,” added Biggart. “Whether you want to get the full coastal immersion with our Original Coastal Express, that we’ve been operating since 1893 or have the premium, all-inclusive experience with our Signature voyages that focus on the very best of Norway, we have something for you on our small and cozy ships. Suite guests get access to our award-winning fine-dining restaurants onboard, although whichever restaurant you eat on board, you are guaranteed some of the freshest seafood in the world.”

The Original Coastal Express cruise is available as a 12-day roundtrip or as separate Northbound (seven-day) and Southbound (six-day) sailings.