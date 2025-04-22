Hong Kong Planning to Introduce Shorepower Before 2030

The port of Hong Kong is planning to introduce shorepower connections before 2030, said Hong Kong’s Deputy Commissioner of Tourism Joanne Chu to Cruise Industry News.

“We think it’s very important that the cruise lines can switch to electricity while they’re at berth in Hong Kong,” she said during an exclusive interview.

According to Chu, shorepower will be available for vessels visiting the port’s Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.

“We have already done the feasibility studies, and the next steps are looking for partners to install that shore power equipment at the cruise terminal,” she explained.

“We understand the needs of the cruise lines, so we know that they are under obligations of the IMO to reduce carbon emissions,” she added.

“So, we must have this hardware to serve them while they’re at berth. This way, ships can switch to our onshore power supply,” Chu continued, also mentioning green bunkering options.

The port of Hong Kong is working to offer green fuels to cruise lines, including LNG and green methanol.

“In terms of bunkering, they can have options in addition to conventional fuels, which they will need to phase out,” she added.

Legislation is in place for the new operations, Chu added, as well as a book of practices for shipowners.

“For LNG bunkering, we already did trials with container vessels. We are now working with some cruise lines to see if we can do a trial for passenger vessels, maybe next year,” she explained.

“Because in terms of safety concerns, we have to do the trials with cargo vessels first,” Chu continued.

“We hope to have everything in place as fast as possible while also securing the supply of these green fuels,” she said, mentioning cost issues.

“We know cost is a concern for the cruise lines, so we are trying to lower the costs in fulfilling all these IMO requirements,” Chu added.