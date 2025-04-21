Holland Partners with Taittinger for Sailaway Celebrations

Holland America Line is reviving the tradition of sailaway celebrations through a partnership with Champagne producer Taittinger, the company announced in a press release.

In addition to the new collaboration, the brand said it has curated entertainment, music, food and beverages for guests to enjoy as the ship leaves port on the first day of every voyage.

“The enhancements honor the rich history of sailaway celebrations, a long-standing maritime tradition and part of the shipboard experience,” Holland America stated.

These festivities are said to date back to the early days of sea travel when passengers would stand on the ship’s deck during a bon voyage party, bidding farewell to friends and family on the pier as they embarked on their adventure.

“A new level of service and excitement infused into our sailaway celebration is the perfect way to start a cruise — whether it’s to the glaciers of Alaska or the sunshine of the Caribbean,” said Michael Smith, senior vice president of guest experience and product development for Holland America Line.

“Our guests can look forward to an enhanced experience designed to make the voyage truly unforgettable, one that honors the rich tradition of sailaway while elevating the deck party with touches of today,” he added.

On embarkation day, guests can enjoy two exclusive cocktails featuring Taittinger crafted just for sailaway: the “Bubbly Bon Voyage” with notes of vanilla and passion fruit and the “Cast Off” featuring Flor de Caña rum, honey and lime juice.

These cocktails are included in the Signature and Elite Beverage Packages or can be purchased individually. Additionally, guests can opt to buy Taittinger by the glass or bottle for an extra cost.

The sailaway experience is also elevated with co-branded Champagne carts, Holland America said, which will be rolled out in late summer 2025 so the cruise line can bring the celebration to guests around the ship.

“Taittinger is thrilled to help celebrate sailaway with Champagne,” said Vitalie Taittinger, president of the historic House.

“For over a century and a half, the time-honored tradition of sailaway has been a moment for Holland America guests to indulge in elegance and excellence — what better way for them to enjoy this elevated experience than with effervescence.”

According to Holland America Line, its revitalized sailaway experience offers a welcome toast and speech from the ship’s cruise director, accompanied by the exclusive sailaway soundtrack, “Home to Rotterdam,” as the ship leaves port.

The tune will be available as a ringtone this summer so guests can take home the experience.

Ship officers will be in attendance at sailaway to meet and mingle with guests. Additionally, celebratory music, coupled with dancing led by the ship’s activities team, will commemorate a festive atmosphere to kick off the cruise.