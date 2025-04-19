Holland America Updates Tamarind Restaurant with New Menu

Holland America Line has introduced a refreshed experience at its Tamarind specialty restaurant, featuring a new selection of Pan-Asian dishes.

The updated menu includes over a dozen new items, such as sharing-style appetizers like bao buns and Korean beef tacos, along with vegetarian and vegan options and guest-favorite dishes.

The restaurant’s design has also been updated, with new table settings featuring added color and texture. Staff uniforms have been redesigned with a black dress and plum-colored cummerbund.

The changes support Holland America Line’s focus on culinary immersion, highlighting regional Asian flavors and seafood sourced through its Global Fresh Fish Program.

“The new Tamarind menu continues to celebrate the vibrant flavors of Asia with a fresh vision, while staying true to the restaurant’s roots,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line. “Tamarind is a popular restaurant, and we’re continuing to build upon the innovation that has defined this venue since the beginning. The new menu is nicely balanced, maintaining many guest favorites while introducing some exciting new dishes.”

The updated Tamarind menu will launch on five Holland America Line ships: Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Koningsdam, Eurodam and Nieuw Amsterdam, from April through June 2025. A Taste of Tamarind pop-up experience will be introduced starting October 2025 on the Westerdam in Asia, Noordam in Australia and on select Grand and Legendary Voyages.

The refreshed Tamarind menu includes:

Starters

Coconut Crusted Scallops with honey lime dressing

Jewels of the Sea: shrimp wontons and baby bok choy in lemongrass-sesame broth

Pork Bao Bun with green onions, carrots, pickled cucumber, sesame seeds and cilantro

Korean Beef Taco, Bulgogi (vegetarian available) with kimchi mayo, Asian slaw, avocado and cilantro

Lumpiang Shanghai with ground pork, sweet chili sauce and green papaya

Vegan Tom Kha Thai Coconut Soup with kaffir lime, mushrooms, bean sprouts and chili oil

Taste of Tamarind: a shared platter with shrimp tempura, Korean beef taco, Lumpiang Shanghai and satay sampler



Entrées

Crispy Duck with ginger-chili glaze, yaki udon and bean sprouts

Mongolian Lamb Chop with bok choy, sesame seeds and mirin plum sauce

Panang Red Curry Chicken with crispy lotus, vegetables and peanuts

Sweet Potato Cauliflower Massaman with green beans, crispy onions and basil

Teochew Fried Seabass with ginger, scallion chili soy

Thai Basil Szechuan Shrimp with chili glaze, mushrooms and bell peppers

Wasabi & Soy Crusted Beef Tenderloin with tempura onion rings and tonkatsu sauce

Vegan Singapore Mei Fun with eggplant katsu, rice noodles and yu choy



Desserts

Cherry Blossom Tart with chocolate and cookie crust

Mango Posset with coconut macaroon, passion fruit jelly and mango sorbet

Passion Fruit Cloud with egg-white soufflé and sorbet

House-made Sorbets: lemon-basil, yuzu and lychee

Vegan Pineapple Coconut Tapioca with lemongrass foam and sesame tuile

Side dishes on the menu include steamed jasmine or brown rice, egg fried rice, Asian eggplant, bok choy and sake-braised oyster and shiitake mushrooms.

“The entire culinary team worked on the menu refresh, but Fleet Chef Ming Wong lead this change and used her Malaysian heritage to heavily influence many of the dishes,” added Stendebach. “Our goal is to keep the dishes and flavors as authentic as possible, and Chef Ming ensured that our guests would have a true Asian experience.”