Holland America Celebrates 152 Years of Cruising with ‘Anniversary Sale’

Holland America Line is celebrating its 152nd anniversary with an “Anniversary Sale” running from April 3–30, 2025.

The promotion offers up to 30 percent off cruise fares, onboard credits up to $300 per stateroom, 50 percent reduced deposits and free fares for third and fourth guests in the same stateroom. The offer applies to select sailings from April 2025 through April 2026, covering destinations such as Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, Australia, South America and Asia. Collectors’ Voyages, which combine two non-repeating itineraries, are also included.

“Holland America Line’s 152-year history is worth celebrating in a big way, and our Anniversary Sale does that by rewarding loyal guests and new guests who want to experience our award-winning personalized service,” said Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line. “Cruising is an exceptional value compared to land-only travel, and offers like our Anniversary Sale make the art of leisurely travel even more attainable — whether it’s a weeklong Alaska vacation or a dream exploration around the South Pacific.”

The Anniversary Sale can be combined with Holland America’s “Have It All” premium fare. Guests who book with Have It All receive the sale’s fare discounts, onboard credit, free third and fourth guests and reduced deposits, plus four additional perks: shore excursions, a Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining and a Wi-Fi Surf Package.

Guests booking an Anniversary Sale cruise also receive up to $300 per stateroom in onboard credit, depending on stateroom category and cruise length. The credit can be used for specialty dining, spa services, shore excursions, gift shop purchases, beverages and photography.