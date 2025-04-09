Heineken Launches Distilled Beer Cocktail for Cruise Lines

Heineken has launched La Tropical Mixología, the first distilled beer cocktail (patent pending), which will be available from spring 2025 for cruise lines.

The company said in a press release that the new product is crafted by the master brewers, distillers and mixologists of the Miami craft brewery, Cerveceria La Tropical, a joint venture of which Heineken has been a majority shareholder since 2017.

The new offering is La Tropical beer that has been triple distilled. The beer spirit is blended with premium vodka or Caribbean rum to create two distinctive flavors. Initial flavors include Pasióntini (Passion Fruit Vodka Martini Cocktail, 12 fl oz) and Havanito (Blanco Rum Mojito Cocktail, 12 fl oz).

Christian Klimpke, global account manager of cruises at Heineken, said: “Our in-depth research with Heineken’s consumer innovation focus groups has revealed a motivation to purchase RTDs that offer refreshment, excitement, great taste and convenience while also emphasizing natural ingredients and premium quality.”

“We believe the La Tropical Mixología innovation meets these demands and can drive the future growth of the RTD segment in Cruise lines. The debut of La Tropical Mixología in cruise lines epitomizes Heineken’s unwavering dedication to innovation and our commitment to crafting exciting and authentic taste experiences beyond our beer portfolio,” added Klimpke.

“Our partners in the cruise sector cater to some of the most discerning and demanding consumers worldwide. Inspired by their ambition to bring excitement to their guests, we’re thrilled to offer La Tropical Mixología to cruise lines sailing from Florida, and we are confident it will unlock new revenue streams for them.”

Heineken further highlighted two limited-edition collector’s can designs to mark SAIL 2025, a nautical event hosted by the port of Amsterdam.