Hapag-Lloyd Cruises Announces 35% Discounts on Select Voyages

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has announced a 35% discount on fares for three of voyages,

35% Discount Available on the Following Cruises:

Hanseatic Inspiration INS2530: Premiere route from Hokkaido to Japan’s Inland Sea: June 9 –June 25, 2025, Otaru to Yokohama, 16 days, the discounted rates are starting at $8,242.88 per person/based on double occupancy, the single occupancy rate is starting at $14,160.66

Embark on an extraordinary 16-day expedition from Otaru to Yokohama departing June 9, 2025. This bilingual voyage unveils Japan’s lesser-known western and southern coasts, offering a blend of vibrant urban experiences and serene natural landscapes. Highlights include visits to the historic port of Tsuruga, the remote Oki Islands with their unique ecosystems, and the culturally rich city of Sakaiminato. A notable detour to Busan, South Korea, allows exploration of the UNESCO-listed Gyeongju and scenic coastal trails. The journey continues through Nagasaki, the subtropical Yakushima Island, and the waters of the Inland Sea, culminating with a call in Yokohama.

Hanseatic Nature | NAT2513: Spitsbergen, Iceland, and Greenland: July 6 – July 24, 2025, Longyearbyen to Kangerlussuaq, 19 days, the discounted rates starting at $9,745.50 per person/based on double occupancy, the single occupancy rate is starting at $11,963.06

This bilingual voyage combines Spitsbergen with the remote wilderness of Greenland. Highlights include Zodiac excursions to observe polar bears and whales, hikes through the Arctic tundra, and visits to historical sites like Ny-Ålesund, a hub for polar research.

Hanseatic Inspiration | INS2512: Greenland, NewFoundland and the St Lawrence River: Sept 8–26, 2025, Kangerlussuaq to Toronto, 18 days, the discounted rates starting at $9,218.61 per person/based on double occupancy, the single occupancy rate is starting at $15,968.93

This bilingual voyage offers an exploration of Arctic and North American landscapes, beginning with Greenland’s icy wonders, including the majestic Disko Bay and the historic settlement of Qassiarsuk, where Erik the Red established the first Viking settlement around 985.