Gloria Gaynor to Return to Crystal in October

Singer Gloria Gaynor will join the Crystal Serenity for a special performance during the October 7, 2025, roundtrip voyage from New York, the company announced in a press release.

Her return follows a well-received appearance aboard the ship in 2024. Gaynor, a two-time Grammy Award winner, is known for iconic hits such as “I Will Survive” and “Never Can Say Goodbye.”

Gaynor will be joined by her 10-piece band to perform a mix of her most well-known songs, selections from her Grammy-winning 2019 gospel album Testimony and new material from her upcoming EP Happy Tears. She will also take part in a guest Q&A session, a popular feature from her last appearance.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Gloria Gaynor back to Crystal Serenity,” said Vice President of Entertainment at Crystal Keith Cox. “Her incredible talent, legendary status and heartfelt performance resonated deeply with our guests and created truly unforgettable moments. Providing world-class entertainment is at the heart of what we do, and having Gloria return to perform for our beloved guests is a testament to the exceptional experiences we strive to offer.”

“Performing aboard Crystal Serenity was an absolutely wonderful experience—the warmth of the guests, the elegance of the ship and the incredible energy made it truly special,” said Gaynor. “I am beyond thrilled to return this October for another unforgettable journey, sharing my music and connecting with everyone once again.”

The seven-night roundtrip cruise from New York City will visit Newport, Provincetown, Boston, Bar Harbor and Saint John. Guests can explore historic sites, enjoy local seafood and experience marine wildlife.