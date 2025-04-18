Global Ports Holding: Big Investments in Cruise Port Portfolio

Global Ports Holding (GPH) has revealed significant updates to its global investment strategy
“We are at a critical juncture in the cruise industry’s development, and GPH is proud to lead the charge in building future-ready ports that will support the next generation of cruise tourism,” said Mehmet Kutman, CEO of Global Ports Holding. “Our significant investment program is not just about improving port infrastructure; it’s about creating lasting value for the communities we serve, fostering sustainable growth, and ensuring that our ports are equipped to handle the demands of today’s growing cruise market.”
He added: “We believe that the strength of our community partnerships is the cornerstone of our global success. By fostering collaboration and empowering local stakeholders, we create sustainable growth and shared prosperity that resonates far beyond our ports.”
Investment Highlights At Ports Worldwide
Key investment highlights include:
- Tarragona Cruise Port (Spain): GPH’s newly inaugurated sustainable terminal at Moll de Balears, a 2,200m² facility designed with energy efficiency and self-sufficiency in mind.
- Alicante Cruise Port (Spain): A highly anticipated terminal modernization project, scheduled for completion by April 2025, focused on improving passenger flow and port experience.
- Las Palmas Cruise Port (Canary Islands): Completion of a sustainable terminal, set to accommodate the world’s largest cruise ships and serve over 1.6 million passengers annually, with completion expected by September 2025.
- Antigua Cruise Port (Caribbean): A substantial upland development project, which will include a state-of-the-art cruise terminal and expansion for new retail stores, launched in February 2025.
- Nassau Cruise Port (The Bahamas): An exciting pool project and yacht marina expansion plan, which is set for completion by March 2026.
- San Juan Cruise Port (Puerto Rico): A significant infrastructure enhancement programe, which began in September 2024, with an additional funding provided for Pier 3 upgrades.
- Saint Lucia (Caribbean): Investments include significant berth enhancements, a new boardwalk, and the creation of a Fishermen’s Village at Banannes Bay. Additionally, Saint Lucia Cruise Port will construct a new tender dock and upland facilities at Soufriere.