Fincantieri and Accenture Launch Fincantieri Ingenium

Fincantieri and Accenture have signed an agreement to establish Fincantieri Ingenium, a joint venture focused on accelerating digital transformation in the cruise, defense and port infrastructure sectors.

Fincantieri NexTech, a subsidiary of Fincantieri Group, will own 70 percent of the venture, with Accenture holding 30 percent.

This initiative follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed in July 2024 and combines Fincantieri’s expertise in the naval sector with Accenture’s advanced digital capabilities, including digital engineering and manufacturing.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and general manager of Fincantieri, said: “With Fincantieri Ingenium, we strengthen our leadership position in technological innovation applied to shipbuilding and the naval engineering industry. This joint venture represents a strategic step forward in accelerating the digitalization of the sector, leveraging artificial intelligence and the most advanced technologies. Thanks to the synergy with Accenture, we will develop cutting-edge solutions that will make our ships and infrastructures increasingly connected, efficient and sustainable, consolidating Fincantieri’s role as a global leader in the sector.”

Fincantieri Ingenium’s first strategic initiative is the development of Navis Sapiens, a digital ecosystem for next-generation ships and fleet upgrades.

The project focuses on three key areas: a portfolio of application services to optimize ship and infrastructure management; a digital platform offering AI-driven functionalities with a strong emphasis on cybersecurity; and a marketplace for exchanging solutions to create new business models in the maritime ecosystem.



The first vessel fitted with Navis Sapiens is expected to launch by the end of 2025. The joint venture also will also aim to enhance real-time data exchange and connectivity between ships and onshore systems, including ports and shipyards, through a sea-to-shore interoperability solution.

Fincantieri Ingenium will focus on sustainability in all initiatives. The systems will be designed to reduce environmental impact by leveraging data-driven energy optimization, helping shipowners lower fuel consumption.

Teodoro Lio, MU lead for ICEG and CEO of Accenture Italy, said: “We are excited about this joint venture with Fincantieri, which marks a significant step forward in maritime innovation and is a tangible example of collaboration between two organizations committed to transforming the market and creating new value. With Fincantieri Ingenium, we are combining our respective strengths to shape new operating models that will transform maritime operations through innovative technologies.”